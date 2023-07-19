Win Two Discovery Passes To POP Montreal 2023

Stereogum is a media partner for this year’s POP Montreal, and we’re giving away a pair of Discovery Passes to one lucky winner for the 2023 festival.

POP Montreal International Music Festival is an annual not-for-proﬁt curated cultural event that champions independence in the arts by presenting emerging and celebrated artistic talents from around the world.

This year’s event features headliners Candi Staton, presidential candidate Dr. Cornel West, Bahamadia and Bonnie “Prince” Billy, and music performances from Islands, Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul, Men I Trust, Leith Ross, Junglepussy, Shabazz Palaces, Tangerine Dream, Bell Orchestre, Loraine James, Kate NV, and many more.

This giveaway is for a pair of Discovery Passes. The Discovery Pass is the best way to experience all things POP Montreal. Skip the line, get access to 200+ shows – art – film premieres – artisanal fair – conferences – BBQs and much more!

POP Montreal takes place this year from September 27 to October 1.

