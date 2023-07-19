Lizzo is a noted Radiohead stan. Last year, in an interview with Vanity Fair, she discussed her teenage love of the band, saying that she always felt “different” because she wasn’t into the same kind of music that everyone else was in her high school. “They were all listening to what was on the radio: Usher, Destiny’s Child, Ludacris, and I was into Radiohead’s OK Computer,” she said. “I kept it hidden, even when I was in a rock band, because I didn’t want to be made fun of by my peers — they’d yell, ‘White girl!'”

Well, Lizzo still likes Radiohead. Yesterday, the singer posted a slideshow on Instagram featuring some of her favorite post-show activities, and there’s a video of her singing the band’s biggest commercial hit, “Creep,” while doing karaoke. Check it out on the second slide of the Instagram post below.