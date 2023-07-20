Noel Gallagher Says Adele’s Songs Are “Fucking Awful”

Noel Gallagher’s solo catalog is basically worthless. He should absolutely reunite Oasis and make millions of dollars while making billions of people happy. In lieu of that, it’s theoretically nice that we get to be entertained by his interviews slagging other artists, but his insults are starting to get as lazy as his High Flying Birds songwriting.

The latest target of Noel Gallagher’s ire is Adele. As Mirror points out, he went on Matt Morgan’s paywalled podcast on Patreon and talked a bunch of shit. In the episode — titled “D’yer Wanna Be A Spaceman?” — Gallagher reacted strongly when asked if he like any of Adele’s hits. “Fuck off, fucking hell. Name one,” he said. He then disparagingly compared her songs to the late British pop singer Cilla Black: “They’re fucking shit. It’s fucking awful. It’s fucking Cilla Black. I find it and that whole thing offensive.” Gallagher has previously opined that Adele is “music for fucking grannies.”

Noel Gallagher also mused that he should be writing songs for Adele and her adult contemporary peer Lewis Capaldi. “If I fall out of love with touring, I could see myself just sitting at home writing songs and sending them to my publishers,” he said. “I might in the future. I’ll be saying, ‘Get Adele to sing that. Don’t call until she’s done the guide vocal.’ I want Lewis Capaldi to murder this song, I want him to shit on it from a great height. Make me rich.” I dunno man, I am pretty sure you are already rich, and I can think of a way to get much richer that doesn’t involve writing pop songs for people who you’ve personally insulted.