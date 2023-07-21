Isabelle Rezazadeh, the Ukrainian-born Canadian DJ and producer known as REZZ, just released her It’s Not A Phase EP. It’s billed as a rock-oriented effort, and it features a collaboration with former Crystal Castles singer Alice Glass. “Not Enough ” is the EP’s closing track, and it finds Glass in her hard-hitting electronic rock comfort zone. “It’s not enough for me!” she sings through layers of processing as the music stomps along. Listen below.

It’s Not A Phase is out now on HypnoVizion.