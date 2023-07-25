The Kills — the long-running collaboration between Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince — haven’t released a new album since 2016’s Ash & Ice, and in 2020 they put out the B-sides/rarities collection Little Bastards. Today, they’re back with two new singles, one for each of the coasts: “New York” and “LA Hex.”

They both come with music videos directed by Andrew Theodore Balasia, and the single artwork was drawn by Mosshart herself. The band will also be participating in two release events in NYC and LA: On July 27, they’ll DJ at Steven Sebring’s studio on the Lower East Side, and on August 3 they’ll be at the Viper Room. Both events will have a merch pop-up shop, and a 7″ of the new songs is available to order here.

Listen to “New York” and “LA Hex” below.

“New York” and “LA Hex” are out now via Domino.