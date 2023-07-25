Last fall, North Carolina indie-emo performer Gay Meat (also known as Museum Mouth leader Karl Kuehn) released his poignant debut EP, Bed Of Every. Since then, it appears Kuehn has relocated to Chicago and recorded some new music. Today, he’s back with a bouncy-fun jaunt called “Lychee Ice,” which also an accompanying music video. “Yes, he may be singing about a vape flavor,” reads the bio,” “but of course it’s so much more than that. It’s a sense memory. It’s tongue-in-cheek while being incredibly earnest.” Who says you can’t have both?

Watch the “Lychee Ice” video below.