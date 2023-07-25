It’s wild to think that the relatively remote Canadian province of Alberta could be a hotbed of ultra-heavy hardcore, but, I mean, what else are people supposed to do up there? In recent years, Calgary and its surrounding environs have given us bands like Mortality Rate, World Of Pleasure, and End Game. (And yes, those bands all seem to share members with one another. Still.) The area is also home to Serration, a band who makes a violently frantic form of metalcore.

Serration are very much a part of the Alberta hardcore universe; band members have also played roles in Mortality Rate and World Of Pleasure. As Serration, they’ve been making music since 2018, and they’ve released a couple of EPs and a split with Dying Wish. A few months ago, they teamed up with Dying Wish singer Emma Boster for the excellently titled single “A Suicide Note In Midi Format.” Now, they’re announcing plans to release their full-length debut Simulations Of Hell later this summer.

“A Suicide Note In Midi Format” is on Simulations Of Hell, and the band’s new single might have an even better title. It’s called “Shroud Of Gnarled Tongues,” and it’s a punishing two-minute freakout that sounds like the noise my soul made when I checked my bank balance yesterday. Guitarist Jake Braben directed the video, which shows a silhouetted Serration playing against a bright-red wall. Check out the video and the Simulations Of Hell tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Boreal Serpent”

02 “A Suicide Note In Midi Format” (Feat. Dying Wish’s Emma Boster)

03 “Dried Flowers Bathed In Tears”

04 “Shroud Of Gnarled Tongues”

05 “Chaos Daemon”

06 “Altar Of Guilt” (Feat. Sanction’s David Blom)

07 “Of The Shapes Of Humans And Hearts”

08 “Simulations Of Hell”

Simulations Of Hell is out 9/15 on DAZE. Serration are good at titles!