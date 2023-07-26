Tori Kelly Recovering After Being Hospitalized For Blood Clots

Over the weekend, the singer Tori Kelly was taken to the hospital after passing out while out to dinner at a restaurant in Los Angeles, as TMZ first reported. She’s been in Cedars-Sinai Medical Center since then, where doctors have been treating her for multiple blood clots that were found around her legs and lungs.

In an Instagram story on Wednesday afternoon, her husband André Murillo gave an update and said that Kelly was now in recovery: “Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger. Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers.Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so much!”

Earlier this year, Kelly signed to Epic Records and a new EP was scheduled to be released later this week.