Irreversible Entanglements – “Free Love”

New Music July 27, 2023 9:03 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Free-jazz-meets-punk experimenters Irreversible Entanglements — aka poet/vocalist Camae Ayewa (Moor Mother), bassist Luke Stewart, trumpeter Aquiles Navarro, saxophonist Keir Neuringer, and drummer Tcheser Holmes — have announced their signing to Impuse! and a new album coming in September. Protect Your Light was recorded at Rudy Van Gelder Studios in Englewood Cliffs, NJ and features contributions from pianist Janice A. Lowe, cellist Lester St. Louis and vocalist Sovei.

Today, Irreversible Entanglements are sharing the album’s first single, “Free Love,” which, according to the band, contains a “universal message that provokes unity through a love that lives free, the love that lives in you.”

Listen to “Free Love” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Free Love”
02 “Protect Your Light”
03 “Our Land Back”
04 “Soundness”
05 “root⇔branch”
06 “Celestial Pathways”
07 “Sunshine”
08 “Degree Of Freedom”

TOUR DATES:
09/08 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
09/09 – Hudson, NY @ Basilica SoundScape Presents
11/04 – Berlin, DE @ Jazzfest Berlin
11/10 – Paris, FR @ Festival d’Automne à Paris
11/11 – Rotterdam, NL @ LantarenVenster
11/12 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who?
11/15 – London, UK @ London Jazz Festival

Protect Your Light will be out 9/8 via Impulse! Pre-order it here.

