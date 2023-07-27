Tyler Childers has announced a new album called Rustin’ In The Rain, which will be out in September. It’s his follow-up to last year’s Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?, a triple album featuring the same eight songs three different ways. Today, he’s presenting the album’s lead single “in Your Love.”

“This is a collection of songs I playfully pieced together as if I was pitching a group of songs to Elvis,” Childers wrote in a statement. “Some covers, one co-write, and some I even wrote in my best (terrible) Elvis impersonation, as I worked around the farm and kicked around the house. I hope you enjoy listening to this album as much as I enjoyed creating it. Thank you. Thank you very much.”

The music video for “In Your Love” was directed by Bryan Schlam, and based on a story idea by Silas House and Jason Kyle Howard. It starts Colton Haynes and James Scully as two coal miners who fall in love in Appalachia. Watch and listen below.

Here’s a statement from Silas House on how the video came together:

As a gay teenager who loved country music, I could have never imagined seeing myself in a video. That visibility matters. There have always been LGBTQ people in rural places and finally we’re seeing that portrayed in a country music video. Tyler and I both felt the attention to detail about rural life was very important, so we made sure that the house and the people looked realistic for the time period instead of the stereotypes of country people that have become so ingrained in the public consciousness. We used our own family pictures as references. We wanted to tell as complex a story as we could in four minutes, not only about a gay couple, but also about rural people. We wanted to show their joy and their sorrow—all the things that make up a complex life. Too often simplistic notions are pushed about both rural and LGBTQ people, so we did everything we could to make this story as rich and layered as possible.

Rustin’ In The Rain is out 9/8 via Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records.