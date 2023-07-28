Saweetie – “Birthday” (Feat. YG & Tyga) & “Shot O’ Clock”

Saweetie has been offering periodic updates around her long-anticipated debut album, Pretty Bitch Music, which was originally due to be released on June 25, 2021 but got pushed back so she could “reconstruct” some songs. (She did share The Single Life EP in November of last year.) In March, she said the album was most likely going to drop at the end of 2023, noting that she just wanted it to be “cohesive.” Well, tonight we’re getting not one, but two new Saweetie tracks: The first is called “Shot O’ Clock” and is produced by London On Da Track. It also features a sample of Suzanne Vega’s 1882 classic “Tom’s Diner.” The second song is titled “Birthday,” and it features guest spots from tourmates Tyga and YG. “New music tonight… double trouble,” Saweetie, who actually did celebrate a birthday on July 2, teased in anticipation.

Listen to “Birthday” (which has a music video) and “Shot O’ Clock” below.

https://twitter.com/Saweetie/status/1684659610744197120