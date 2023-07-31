The Denver dream-pop trio Candy Claws have been inactive since 2015, though two of the three members, Ryan and K Hover, have been busy with their project Sound Of Ceres. Right now, though, Candy Claws are getting ready to release a 10th-anniversary reissue of their final album, 2013’s Ceres & Calypso In The Deep Time. That reissue features a bonus track called “Distortion Spear,” and it’s the first new music from Candy Claws in a full decade.

“Distortion Spear” is a woozy, pretty shoegaze track with overlapping vocals so processed that they sound almost alien. Lots of bands have messed around with woozy sounds over the years, but none of them have hit that strange glitchy wistfulness that Candy Claws nailed, and it’s cool to hear them back at it. The song marks Hank Bertholf’s reunion with Ryan and K Hover; here’s what Ryan says about it:

After spending most of the decade on opposite coasts (K and I in New York and Hank in Washington), we reunited at our friend Riley’s wedding in Portland last summer. It was great and surreal to hang out again, and we had the idea of making a new song for the 10th anniversary of Ceres & Calypso. Back home on our respective coasts, we collaborated long-distance during the following winter. Lyrically, it’s about how a decade can simultaneously feel like a lifetime and no time at all. Nature, memory, anticipation.

Listen to “Distortion Spear” below.

The 10th-anniversary edition of Ceres & Calypso In The Deep Time is out 8/4 on Twosyllable Records.