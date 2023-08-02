Teenage Halloween – “Supertrans” & “Takeaway”

Last we heard from New Jersey pop-punk kids Teenage Halloween (one of our 40 Best New Bands Of 2020), the group released a split EP with Homeless Gospel Choir early last year. Now, Teenage Halloween are announcing their sophomore album Till You Return, which arrives three years after their self-titled debut. Till You Return will be out October 20 via Don Giovanni and features the double-A Side single, “Supertrans / Takeaway,” which also comes with a video directed by Jordan Serrano of CALICUZNS.

A highly personal look at gender anxiety, the four-minute-long combined tracks bash and thrash with howling magnetic energy brought to you by bandleader Luk Henderiks. Listen and watch below.

Till You Return will be out 10/20 via Don Giovanni. Pre-order it here.