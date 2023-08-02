The married couple of Buddy and Julie Miller have been established in the Americana world for decades. As a guitarist and producer, Buddy has done extensive work over the years with legendary figures like Emmylou Harris, Allison Krauss, Patty Griffin, Linda Ronstadt, and T Bone Burnett. For a while, Buddy and Burnett were part of the musical team behind the ABC series Nashville, and Buddy took over for Burnett when he left the show. Julie Miller is a singer and songwriter who’s released a bunch of albums of her own, and she and Buddy have written songs that have been recorded by artists like Emmylou Harris, Lee Ann Womack, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, and the Chicks. Now, Buddy and Julie Miller are getting ready to release a new album, and Julie co-wrote their new single with Bob Dylan.

Next month, Buddy and Julie Miller will release their new album In The Throes, the follow-up to their 2019 LP Breakdown On 20th Ave. South. Today, they’ve shared “Don’t Make Her Cry,” a new song that Julie Miller co-write with Bob Dylan and Regina McCrary. In 1978, McCrary joined Dylan’s band. Her father, a reverend, met Dylan backstage and told him not to make McCrary cry. Decades later, McCrary and Dylan sat down to turn that phrase into a song, and Dylan told her, “Give it to Buddy Miller.”

Julie Miller added more words to the song, and the final version is a slow, soulful ballad with a whole lot of tenderness in its delivery. Buddy sings lead, and he basically plays Dylan’s narrator: “When I heard your father talk, it sounded like somebody else on the block/ And when he shook my hand, it truly felt like the power of love that makes your heart melt.” Listen below.

In The Throes is out 9/22 on New West.