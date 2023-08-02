For the second time this summer, a man was found dead in Brooklyn’s Newtown Creek after last being seen at the Brooklyn Mirage music venue. As NBC News reports, a man identified as John Castic, 27, was found in the creek Tuesday morning after being seen in the early hours of Sunday morning leaving a Zeds Dead show at Brooklyn Mirage, a venue a few blocks away from the creek in the Bushwick area of Brooklyn.

According to The Daily Mail, Castic, an analyst for Goldman Sachs, told friends he was getting an Uber back to his home on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Police say the case remains under investigation.

Brooklyn Mirage is part of the Avant Gardner music complex along with Kings Hall and Great Hall. Queens resident Karl Clemente, 27, was found in the same creek in June, five days after being turned away from Brooklyn Mirage and heading to a nearby gas station. Police did not rule his death as suspicious at the time.