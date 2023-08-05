Last summer, Baltimore pop-punk trio Pinkshift released their debut album Love Me Forever, and they quickly followed up with April’s single “to me.” Now, Pinkshift have announced a new EP, suraksha, out October 13 via Hopeless Records. It features “to me,” plus a new single: “home.”

The EP title is actually a Hindi phrase borrowed from Sanskrit — it means “protection” or “security.” “I grew up listening to Bollywood and Indian classical music would round out the songs perfectly,” says singer Ashrita Kumar. “Going into the studio, the only thing on my mind was my family, and making these songs was unique because in my head I was making it for them.”

Listen to “home” below.

<a href="https://pinkshift.bandcamp.com/album/suraksha">suraksha by Pinkshift</a>

TRACKLIST:

Side A

01 “lullaby”

02 “home”

03 “to me”

Side B

01 “lullaby (instrumental)”

02 “home (instrumental)”

03 “to me (instrumental)”

TOUR DATES:

08/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre #

08/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom #

08/09 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore #

08/11 – Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amphitheatre #

08/19 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/21 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns

08/22 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

08/23 – London, UK @ Underworld %

08/25 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

08/26 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

08/27 – Glasgow, United Kingdom @ King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

09/07 – Syracuse, NY @ The Song & Dance *

09/08 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen *

09/09 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground *

09/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Punk Black Baltimore

09/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall ^

09/13 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre ^

09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/21 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

10/05 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

# = w/ L.S. Dunes

% = w/ Sex Patels

* = w/ Thursday and Gel

^ = w/ Bayside and Hawthorne Heights

The suraksha EP will be out 10/13 via Hopeless Records. Pre-order it here.