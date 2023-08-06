Knocked Loose’s Bryan Garris Joins 30 Seconds To Mars At Lollapalooza

Bryan Garris, the leader of the Louisville hardcore band Knocked Loose, joined 30 Seconds To Mars onstage at Lollapalooza this weekend and sang “The Kill (Bury Me)” with frontman Jared Leto. Knocked Loose had played the festival earlier in the day on Friday, while 30 Seconds To Mars had a slot slightly later on.

“I sang the kill with 30 seconds to mars today,” Garris tweeted shortly after it happened, following it up not long after with some gratitude for Knocked Loose’s rise over the past year: “Important weekend. This year we have invaded a lot of the mainstream pop festivals. Starting with @coachella , then @Bonnaroo , and now @lollapalooza . We don’t fit in, we don’t belong, we don’t care. Every set has been amazing, every scene has been welcoming.”

Watch some video below.

I sang the kill with 30 seconds to mars today — Bry (@BryanGarris_) August 5, 2023

Important weekend. This year we have invaded a lot of the mainstream pop festivals. Starting with @coachella , then @Bonnaroo , and now @lollapalooza . We don’t fit in, we don’t belong, we don’t care. Every set has been amazing, every scene has been welcoming. pic.twitter.com/791k6jgEhS — Bry (@BryanGarris_) August 3, 2023

Here’s Jared Leto’s entrance onto the Lollapalooza stage: