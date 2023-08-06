Last year, the Philadelphia rapper Armani White made a name for himself with his Neptunes-sampling viral hit “Billie Eilish,” which Eilish has acknowledged by using it a couple of times on social media. This weekend, Eilish and White happened to be playing the same festival at Osheaga in Montreal, and Eilish took the occasion to bring White out on stage to perform the song he named after her during her headlining set on Saturday night. Watch video below.

https://twitter.com/noregretskii/status/1688035665412239360