Helvetia Hangs It Up

News August 7, 2023 9:43 AM By Chris DeVille

Jason Albertini has had a role in some of the greatest indie rock bands to emerge from Cascadia, including Built To Spill and Duster. He’s also released his own music for decades under the name Helvetia. But he seems to be withdrawing from the music game. Last year Albertini left Duster to focus on Helvetia, later citing mental health concerns as part of his rationale for quitting. He’s not a part of the current Built To Spill lineup, though that band has constantly shuffled through members over the years. Now Albertini has announced that he is ending Helvetia as well.

In a post on Helvetia’s Instagram account, Albertini writes, “Thanks for letting me lose my shit. I had a blast! Ill be scrounging up dough to make some vinyls but that is it. No more records no more shows…If anyone wants to help me let me know! Long live helvetia.”

Helvetia’s final album, You shot past the moon scapegoat, came out this past January. Way back in 2008, we named the project a Band To Watch. I hope Albertini is doing alright.

