Stream Vatican Voss’ Debut EP Vatican Files Vol. 1

New Music August 7, 2023 9:40 AM By Tom Breihan

Stream Vatican Voss’ Debut EP Vatican Files Vol. 1

New Music August 7, 2023 9:40 AM By Tom Breihan

Long before he started Militarie Gun, Ian Shelton launched Regional Justice Center, a Seattle powerviolence band with a specific purpose. Ian’s brother Max had been given a six-year prison sentence for assault, and Ian started RJC as a way to express some thoughts about the criminal justice system. Max would sometimes contribute lyrics over the phone from prison. Now, Max is out of prison, and he’s making music as Vatican Voss.

Upon his release last year, Vatican Voss released his debut single “I’m Out.” These days, he’s living in Seattle and making music with Regional Justice Center and with his brother’s network of collaborators. On his own, Vatican Voss makes misty cloud-rap that wrestles with regret. Voss says, “I feel like I lost a lot of time and still remember that I could still be in jail. I owe it to myself to go headfirst.”

Today, Vatican Voss has come out with his short three-song debut EP Vatican Files Vol. 1. It’s a murky, thoughtful piece of bedroom-rap. Militarie Gun’s Will Acuña directed the video for opening track “Change,” and you can watch that and hear the EP below.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

For The Second Time This Summer, Someone Was Found Dead After Being Last Seen At Brooklyn Mirage Music Venue

6 days ago 0

TikToker Discovers Lana Del Rey Modeling Ponchos In Old Knitting Book

4 days ago 0

Matty Healy Meets One Of His Musical Heroes During The 1975’s Lollapalooza Set

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest