Faith Healer, the Canadian duo made up of Jessica Jalbert and Renny Wilson, haven’t released an album since 2017’s Try 😉, but they’ve just announced a new album, The Hand That Fits The Glove. It’s out in October and was preceded by last month’s single “Another Fool.” Today, they’re sharing “I’m A Dog” from it, a dreamy track that expresses uneasy feelings with a surprising amount of warmth: “”What is it about pleasure? Why is something pleasing? What is there to trust except that pain comes with healing?” Jalbert asks on it.

“This song is about how the supposed sinfulness of indulgence and sensuality has been baked into my identity, and how that makes me feel like an unruly dog,” she explained. “The track is light and easy, a throwback to the jangly Faith Healer of old.”

Listen below.

<a href="https://faithhealer.bandcamp.com/album/the-hand-that-fits-the-glove-2">The Hand That Fits The Glove by Faith Healer</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Game”

02 “Another Fool”

03 “Grind”

04 “Green Velvet”

05 “The Hand That Fits The Glove”

06 “I’m A Dog”

07 “Stranger”

08 “2020”

The Hand That Fits The Glove is out 10/13 via Mint Records. Pre-order it here.