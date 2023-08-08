Elephant 6 Doc Announces NYC & LA Premieres & Tribute Concert

The documentary about the Elephant 6 Recording Co. is finally getting a theatrical release, after originally only being available on VHS tapes that you could rent for free after calling a hotline. The doc got a proper trailer last year as it made the rounds around some film festivals, and later this month The Elephant 6 Recording Co. will have premieres in Los Angeles, NYC, and in other locations around North America.

The Los Angeles event will take place on August 11 at the Barnesdall Gallery Theatre, and it will also incorporate a tribute concert featuring musicians singing songs from the Elephant 6 catalog. Confirmed guests include Corin Tucker, Kate Bollinger, Diners, Ben Lee, Amber Coffman, Man Man’s Honus Honus, Mister Heavenly, and more. The backing band will include Mikal Cronin, Imaad Wasif, two members of Meatbodies, and Elephant 6 alums Rebecca Cole and Heather McIntosh.

The New York premiere will take place at the IFC Center on August 25 and 26. The screenings will be followed by a Q&A with the Apples In Stereo’s Robert Schneider, the filmmaking team, and will be moderated by David Cross and Busy Philpps.

Other upcoming The Elephant 6 Recording Co. events include one in Durham at Motorco on August 24 (with a Q&A with Neutral Milk Hotel’s Scott Spillane) and one in San Francisco on September 2 at the Roxie, with a performance and Q&A with Dressy Bessy’s Tammy Ealom.

There are even more screenings than that in the coming weeks — check out a list of all those here.