Danzig Reschedules Shows Due To Tour Bus Shortage
Later this month, Danzig are headed out on tour in celebration of the 35th anniversary of their debut album. But several of those dates had to be rescheduled due to a “tour bus shortage,” as Danzig announced in a statement last Friday. “We are forced to move the Las Vegas & SoCal Shows to the end of the Tour Sept. 22 & 23 in order to secure a Tour Bus,” the statement reads.
Bands have indeed had a hard time securing tour buses since live music started back up again post-COVID, a struggle that has been covered most recently in Billboard and Jalopnik.