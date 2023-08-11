Kero Kero Bonito – “Legendary (2023 Pokémon World Championships Theme)”

Kero Kero Bonito – “Legendary (2023 Pokémon World Championships Theme)”

The 2023 Pokémon World Championship is going down this weekend in Yokohama, Japan. I do not really know what that entails, but I know Kero Kero Bonito did the theme song. The London electronic pop group, which has pulled influence from both J-pop and video game music and which is fronted by Otaru, Japan native Sarah Midori Perry, seems like a good fit for this event, especially as it returns to Japan for the first time in 15 years. “Have you got what it takes to win?” Midori Perry sings on “Legendary,” KKB’s Pokémon anthem. Watch a video for the song below.

