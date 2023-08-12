The documentary The Elephant 6 Recording Co. had its Los Angeles premiere last night, with a tribute concert that featured performances from Corin Tucker, Kate Bollinger, Ben Lee, Amber Coffman, Diners, and more. The night’s backing band included Mikal Cronin, Imaad Wasif, two members of Meatbodies, and Elephant 6 alums Rebecca Cole and Heather McIntosh.

As part of the event, attendees gathered outside the Barnsdall Gallery Theatre where it took place and participated in a group singalong of Neutral Milk Hotel’s “In The Aeroplane Over The Sea.” Watch some video of that below.

Here’s video of Amber Coffman covering Neutral Milk Hotel’s “Two-Headed Boy” and Kate Bollinger doing the Apples In Stereo’s “Benefits Of Lying (With Your Friend)”:

