Lil Durk Addresses Fans Who Stole His Concert Merch During Active Shooter Evacuation

A Lil Durk concert at the United Center in Chicago ended early after police responded to a false report of an active shooter at the venue. Toward the end of the rapper’s set on Saturday night during WGCI Summer Jam, the crowd was asked to evacuate after police stationed at the Center received reports of shots fired outside the south entrance of the arena. After investigating, it was determined that the report was false.

“We are working closely with authorities to investigate all incidents from last evening at the WGCI Summer Jam show,” a spokesperson for the United Center told TMZ. “It became apparent for all involved that ending the show early was in everyone’s best interest as the safety of our guests and employees is a priority. We are thankful that initial incident reports were false and that guests exited the facility safely.”

Video from the evacuation that circulated on social media showed multiple people jumping behind the merch stands and taking merchandise before exiting the venue. In a Instagram story posted on Sunday morning, Lil Durk addressed the thieves: “Don’t believe the hype we bigger then big thank you Chicago. Till next time and who all stole the merchandise tag me so I can repost y’all crazy ass.”