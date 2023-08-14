Rapper Melvin “Magoo” Barcliff Dead At 50

Melvin Barcliff, who rose to prominence rapping under the name Magoo alongside Timbaland in the 1990s, has died. Digital Black, a member of the Timbaland-affiliated R&B group Playa, announced Magoo’s death on Instagram, writing, “Man can’t believe this RIH Magoo damn big bro wasnt ready for this at all #superfriends.” Ginuwine, another R&B star from Timbaland & Magoo’s circle, also confirmed Magoo’s death with a tribute posted to Instagram. No cause of death has been released. Magoo was 50.

Timbaland & Magoo formed in Norfolk in 1989, when both artists were teenagers. When Timbaland’s career as a producer started picking up in the mid-’90s thanks to work with acts like Ginuwine, SWV, Missy Elliott, and Aaliyah, Timbaland & Magoo signed to Blackground as a group and had a hit with debut single “Up Jumps Da Boogie,” a Missy Elliott and Aaliyah collab that reached #12 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was the lead single from Welcome To Our World, Timbaland & Magoo’s debut album. Two more albums followed, 2001’s Indecent Proposal and 2003’s Under Construction, Pt. II.

Monday morning, Timbaland added his own tribute, sharing multiple messages and archival videos in honor of Magoo. He wrote, “This one hits different 🥲🥲🥲 long live Melvin aka magoo !!!💔💔💔 Tim and Magoo forever 🕊️🕊️🕊️ rest easy my king ❤️❤️❤️.”