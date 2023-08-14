Jimmy Fallon Crashes Jonas Brothers’ NYC Show To Lead A “Mr. Brightside” Singalong

Jonas Brothers kicked off their Five Albums, One Night tour — on which, in a move clearly inspired by Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, they’re going through their discography performing (parts of?) 60 songs every night — with a pair of shows at Yankee Stadium in New York this weekend. Sunday, at the second of those gigs, Jimmy Fallon came onstage and sang the Killers’ “Mr. Brightside” for some reason. “How would you like to be in the world’s biggest karaoke party for two minutes?” Fallon asked the crowd from behind his sunglasses. He then lived up to that description by throwing himself into the performance but also not singing all that well. Looks like it was a fun time, though. Watch footage below.

Huge thanks to @jonasbrothers for giving me the surprise guest spot on 'The Tour' tour. And thank you to @yankeestadium for turning it into the world’s biggest karaoke party. This is one of those nights I will never forget. pic.twitter.com/1CJ7B5ywIT — Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) August 14, 2023