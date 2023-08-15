Atlanta punk crew Upchuck, fronted by Kalia “KT” Thompson, have announced a new album, Bite The Hand That Feeds, which follows up last year’s debut, Sense Yourself. Out October 13, Bite The Hand That Feeds features production from Ty Segall and was recorded at his Topanga Canyon home studio. Today, Upchuck have shared a rabble rousing lead single, “Freaky,” which comes with a video that pays homage to the late Paul Reubens.

“With all of the shit life throws at you every day, sometimes I just need to release something — I need to feel freaky, to lean into my wild alter-ego,” comments KT. “That’s what we want to give other people too — we wanna create a space for people to come and work out whatever has been dragging them down, but together, all at once.”

She adds of Bite The Hand That Feeds: “I’m trying to point things out as I see them, but without critiquing anyone — I see the ways certain people act and feel like I’ve got to say something about it, but I’m not trying to pretend like I don’t act the same way sometimes. It’s all you do you, live and let live.”

Listen to and watch “Freaky” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Freaky”

02 “Hush Toy”

03 “Shaken”

04 “Reaper”

05 “Crashing”

06 “Freedoom”

07 “Toothless”

08 “Hierba Mala”

09 “NYAG”

10 “Scrugg”

11 “Long Gone”

12 “Crossfire”

13 “It Comes”

TOUR DATES:

08/26 – Durham, NC @ LFG Fest at Motorco Music Hall

09/30 – Athens, GA @ September Days at Southern Brewing Company

10/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5 (Record Release Show)

10/17 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ~

10/18 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ~

10/20 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ~

10/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ~

10/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ~

10/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ~

10/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ~

10/27 – Toronto, ON @ History ~

10/29 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre ~

10/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ~

11/16 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern ~

11/17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern ~

~ w/ Faye Webster

Bite The Hand That Feeds is out 11/13 via Famous Class Records.