Last year, Band To Watch Fievel Is Glauque — aka the US-based keyboardist Zach Phillips, France-based Belgian singer Ma Clément, and a rotating cast of international musicians — shared their debut studio album, Flaming Swords. Now, Fievel Is Glauque have announced their signing to Fat Possum and a full catalog repress. Along with the news, the duo have shared a double single, “I’m Scanning Things I Can’t See” and “Dark Dancing,” which was recorded on a Tascam 424 Portastudio and has a music video directed by Joey Agresta.

Here’s what Phillips had to say about the repress:

Our writing’s always ongoing, embodied, mystic, practicable, but its representation via recordings is unstable, scattershot, occult, impossible — maze-like motivation means dead ends abound. So, 100+ studio-recorded songs lie dormant, and when we attempt to wake them, often they beg for continued rest. But then! Sometimes the four-track cassette recorder beckons: “Just make a watercolor, you little fools. imagine Pessoa writing in his kitchen with a pen malformed, half-broken. Follow me, hurry, outrun yourselves. Yes, make me laugh!”

Clément adds in French: “Le 4-track était une sirène. Son corps plastique et menu dissimulé mais présent dans le studio a émis une vibration irrésistible. Fébriles et hilares, emportés par l’empressement, l’envie de tout enregistrer très vite, maintenant ou nous nous tairons à jamais. Comme un chant d’oiseau.” (Google translated to: “The 4-track was a siren. Its plastic and slender body concealed but present in the studio emitted an irresistible vibration. Feverish and hilarious, carried away by the eagerness, the desire to record everything very quickly, now or we will be silent forever. like a bird song.”)

Watch below.

<a href="https://fievelisglauque.bandcamp.com/album/i-m-scanning-things-i-can-t-see-dark-dancing">I’m Scanning Things I Can’t See / Dark Dancing by Fievel Is Glauque</a>

TOUR DATES:

11/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg

11/04 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

11/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

11/08 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom