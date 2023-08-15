Most Elliott Smith fans may already be aware that the late, great singer-songwriter was once in a Portland rock project called Heatmiser from 1991 to 1996, parting ways after releasing 1996’s Mic City Sons. Now, Third Man Records is set to release a new, 29-song Heatmiser compilation comprising previously unheard demos and live recordings. One of those tracks, titled “Lowlife,” is out today. Taken from Heatmiser’s 1992 demo cassette, the just-released “Lowlife” comes with a live video that was filmed during a 1993 performance in Fort Collins, CO.

“Tony [Lash] found a bunch of forgotten recordings and started mixing them and sending them to me,” Heatmiser’s Neil Gust says. “We were struck by the freewheeling energy of the band; you could hear how much fun we were having. In 1992 we could barely afford the studio so it all had to be done really fast. When we put the cassette together, we wanted it to start like a punch in the face. That’s ‘Lowlife.'”

Listen to and watch “Lowlife” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Lowlife” (‘92 Cassette)

02 “Bottle Rocket” (‘92 Cassette)

03 “Buick” (‘92 Cassette)

04 “Just A Little Prick” (‘92 Cassette)

05 “Dirt” (‘92 Cassette)

06 “Mightier Than You” (‘92 Cassette)

07 “Can’t Be Touched” (Cavity Search Single)

08 “Wake” (Cavity Search Single)

09 “Stray” (Cavity Search Single)

10 “Dead Air” (Demo)

11 “Sands Hotel” (Demo)

12 “Mock Up” (Demo)

13 “Cannibal” (Demo)

14 “Candyland” (Demo)

15 “Still” (Demo)

16 “Man Camp”

17 “Laying Low”

18 “Bloody Knuckles”

19 “Father Song”

20 “Glamourine”

21 “Meatline”

22 “Revolution”

23 “Black Out” (Live On KBOO)

24 “Bottle Rocket” (Live On KBOO)

25 “Dirt” (Live On KBOO)

26 “Still” (Live On KBOO)

27 “Candyland” (Live On KBOO)

28 “Don’t Look Down” (Live On KBOO)

29 “Lowlife” (Live On KBOO)

The Music Of Heatmiser is out 10/6 Via Third Man Records. Pre-order it here.