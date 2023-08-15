At the end of last month, the comedian Kyle Gordon posted a 51-second video on TikTok and Twitter, and that video quickly became a viral sensation. The clip starts out with the chyron “Every European Dance Song in the 1990’s,” and what follows is a deeply silly parody of the kinds of thumping, euphoric tracks that groups like groups like La Bouche and Vengaboys used to crank out. In the Oculus, the weird mall under what used to be the World Trade Center, a blonde lady and a deep-voiced quasi-rapper — Kyle Gordon himself, in his DJ Crazy Times character — belt out lyrics in melted English: “Sex! I’m wanting more! Tell the world, stop the war!”

When that video blew up, Kyle Gordon committed to the bit. He posted another video of the same song-clip, with a different singer, resurrecting the Euro-club trend of different anonymous models lip-syncing the parts that they didn’t actually record. (The singer on the track is billed as “Ms. Biljana Electronica”; she’s really voiced by a singer named Chrissi Poland, who didn’t appear in either video.) Now, Gordon has also turned “Planet Of The Bass” into a full track.

The full-song version of “Planet Of The Bass” has the same central joke as the 51-second clip, and it’s not entirely clear that this was ever supposed to be more than a fun TikTok video. But some people were already talking up “Planet Of The Bass” as a song-of-the-summer contender, though these endorsements may not have been entirely serious. Kyle Gordon tells The New York Times, “If it starts off as ironic but people genuinely love it — and let’s say it does chart — at a certain point the irony has to wear off.” We are in a strange summer of viral phenomena hitting the charts — we’ll have to see what kind of numbers “Rich Men North Of Richmond” does — so DJ Crazy Times might have a chance. Watch the video for the full “Planet Of The Bass” below.