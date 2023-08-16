System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian Asks Imagine Dragons To Cancel Azerbaijan Concert

System of A Down’s Serj Tankian is publicly asking Imagine Dragons to cancel a September 2 show in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. In a caption posted to Instagram, Tankian pointed out how “Azerbaijan’s petro-oligarchic dictatorial regime [is] starving 120k people in Nagorno-Karabagh[,] which is now being called a Genocide by the former prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.”

Tankian’s note also said he’d “sent them a kind letter urging them to reconsider playing their show in Azerbaijan” via representatives but received no response. In addition, the System Of A Down singer included a change.org petition. Tankian’s full message is below:

Now it has to be said. A few months ago, it came to my attention that @imaginedragons had planned a show on Sept 2nd in Baku Azerbaijan. I was sure they were unaware that Azerbaijan’s petro-oligarchic dictatorial regime was starving 120k people in Nagorno-Karabagh which is now being called a Genocide by the former prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Luis Moreno Ocampo. So through representatives, I sent them a kind letter urging them to reconsider playing their show in Azerbaijan as it would help whitewash the dictatorial regime’s image there. I included various articles including one by Amnesty Int’l who I was told they have worked with in the past. There was no response. No answer, no response. As the humanitarian crisis worsens in Nagorno-Karabagh with starvation already being recorded I am forced to publicize this letter and their disregard for this humanitarian catastrophe. Maybe they felt they had a legal liability to play the show, maybe they just don’t care. My whole life I have been an advocate for genocide recognition and have always said there has to be a price to pay for Genocidal regimes or deniers. Another genocide is looming by Azerbaijan and while this happens they get to enjoy an American band from LV. Fuck that! That’s not right. Go to my profile to sign a petition to the band on change.org if you care to sign and you can see my letter to the band on my Facebook page. Thanks for reading. Serj

The full, original letter, as Tankian wrote, is on his Facebook page, but you can also read it below.