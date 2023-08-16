System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian Asks Imagine Dragons To Cancel Azerbaijan Concert
System of A Down’s Serj Tankian is publicly asking Imagine Dragons to cancel a September 2 show in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. In a caption posted to Instagram, Tankian pointed out how “Azerbaijan’s petro-oligarchic dictatorial regime [is] starving 120k people in Nagorno-Karabagh[,] which is now being called a Genocide by the former prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.”
Tankian’s note also said he’d “sent them a kind letter urging them to reconsider playing their show in Azerbaijan” via representatives but received no response. In addition, the System Of A Down singer included a change.org petition. Tankian’s full message is below:
Now it has to be said.
A few months ago, it came to my attention that @imaginedragons had planned a show on Sept 2nd in Baku Azerbaijan. I was sure they were unaware that Azerbaijan’s petro-oligarchic dictatorial regime was starving 120k people in Nagorno-Karabagh which is now being called a Genocide by the former prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Luis Moreno Ocampo. So through representatives, I sent them a kind letter urging them to reconsider playing their show in Azerbaijan as it would help whitewash the dictatorial regime’s image there. I included various articles including one by Amnesty Int’l who I was told they have worked with in the past. There was no response. No answer, no response. As the humanitarian crisis worsens in Nagorno-Karabagh with starvation already being recorded I am forced to publicize this letter and their disregard for this humanitarian catastrophe. Maybe they felt they had a legal liability to play the show, maybe they just don’t care. My whole life I have been an advocate for genocide recognition and have always said there has to be a price to pay for Genocidal regimes or deniers. Another genocide is looming by Azerbaijan and while this happens they get to enjoy an American band from LV. Fuck that!
That’s not right.
Go to my profile to sign a petition to the band on change.org if you care to sign and you can see my letter to the band on my Facebook page.
Thanks for reading. Serj
The full, original letter, as Tankian wrote, is on his Facebook page, but you can also read it below.
Dear Dan, Wayne, Ben and Daniel,
First and foremost, congratulations to you all for your successes over the past decade. They are well deserved and I’m sure your future holds much more of it.
One of the things I appreciate about you as artists is that you’re active proponents of various human rights issues and social causes. Your work with Amnesty International and your outspokenness about the war in Ukraine among them.
I am reaching out to you today to urge you to reconsider and hopefully cancel your upcoming scheduled performance in Baku, Azerbaijan on September 2nd of this year. This is due to the horrendous human rights violations carried out by the corrupt petro-oligarchic dictatorship of Ilham Aliyev against not only his own people, but thousands of Armenians (my people). Since 2020, Azerbaijan has created war against Armenians, killing thousands, displacing tens of thousands and terrorizing countless more via an illegal blockade that has been ordered to be reopened by the ICJ and the European Court of Human Rights. Some more info here on Azerbaijan’s human rights record – https://www.amnesty.org/…/azerbaijan/report-azerbaijan/
Our band System Of A Down released two new songs back in 2020 as part of an awareness and fundraising campaign to help put an end to these atrocities and help curb this aggression. With the world in so much turmoil since COVID and the subsequent war in Ukraine, too much of the world is still unaware of what’s happening to Armenians by Aliyev’s regime. They’ve invaded Armenia and have been carrying out heinous human rights violations with impunity. Intenational events and performances by artists have only served to normalize and whitewash their status among the family of nations.
There have been artists that have actually spoken up and cancelled their concerts in Baku over these injustices, including Ukrainian pop star Max Barskih. https://euroweeklynews.com/…/serj-tankian-comments…/
As an Armenian and a human rights activist, I feel disgusted learning that entities such as F1 Formula Racing and some notable musical artists have performed in Baku and I’m left wondering if they’ve done any research as to where they are doing their business. To that end, Loudwire recently posted an article regarding my outspokenness on the whitewashing of the Azerbaijani regime’s image by performing there amidst all of the bloodshed and human rights violations. https://loudwire.com/serj-tankian-calls-out-popular…/
I really feel that performing in Azerbaijan would have a negative impact on your brand as well. I’m confident that you can decipher all the facts for yourselves to decide whether to cancel your concert. Either way, I truly appreciate your time and consideration. Thanks for hearing me out and I hope to meet you all one day.
Thank you
Serj Tankian