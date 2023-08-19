Last month, the Streets, aka Mike Skinner’s UK alt-rap project, announced the new album The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light. That’s due out in October. At the time of announcement, Skinner shared lead single “Troubled Waters.” Now, Skinner is following that up with “Too Much Yayo.”

Speaking on the single, Skinner says:

“Too Much Yayo” is the first song on the album and it really is the focus of the first key scene in my film. The film is set in nightclubs, places i’ve spent many nights over the past few years DJ-ing and performing. Obviously, clubs , music and drugs all go hand in hand – and the song really is about setting the scene before the story starts to unfold – we’ve all been in clubs like this and either been the liability or seen the liability. This is one of the beats that really reacted when I was playing it out in DJ sets before it became a song. That’s how I tested out things for this album – it really helps you understand what people react to and feel.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

10/26 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

10/27 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

10/28 – Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy

11/02 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

11/03 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 City Hall

11/04 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

11/09 – Liverpool, UK @ The Mountford Hall

11/10 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

11/13 – Norwich, UK @ The Nick Rayns LCR

11/14 – Bournemouth, UK @ O2 Academy

11/16 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light is out 10/20 via 679 Recordings and Warner Music UK LTD.