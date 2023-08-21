“Serve your meat Slayer style with the Slayer Meat Brander,” reads the item description for the official Slayer-branded meat brander, which is available for pre-order now. It’s part of the “End Of Summer” Slayer collection, which also includes some slides, shorts, and a bathing suit set. And it’s just the latest in a string of recent Slayer merchandise that also includes a custom Igloo cooler, which was announced in June and has been on backorder since. Reign in BBQ…