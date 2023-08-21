Reign In BBQ: Slayer Are Selling A Custom Meat Brander And Igloo Cooler

News August 21, 2023 3:39 PM By James Rettig

Reign In BBQ: Slayer Are Selling A Custom Meat Brander And Igloo Cooler

News August 21, 2023 3:39 PM By James Rettig

“Serve your meat Slayer style with the Slayer Meat Brander,” reads the item description for the official Slayer-branded meat brander, which is available for pre-order now. It’s part of the “End Of Summer” Slayer collection, which also includes some slides, shorts, and a bathing suit set. And it’s just the latest in a string of recent Slayer merchandise that also includes a custom Igloo cooler, which was announced in June and has been on backorder since. Reign in BBQ…

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Concertgoer Abducted Outside Brooklyn Mirage, Venue Connected To Two Killings This Summer

3 days ago 0

A Conversation With The Instagram Scammer Who’s Pretending To Be Me

4 days ago 0

Bob Dylan Announces North American Fall Tour

19 hours ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest