A. G. Cook Releases Another Pobbles Christmas EP, Announces PC Music 10th Anniversary Shows

A couple months back, PC Music revealed that it will stop releasing new music after 2023. Last week, the label announced a new Hannah Diamond album, and today A.G. Cook has released a new EP as Pobbles called Another Pobbles Christmas. As with a lot of PC Music projects, exactly who is behind Pobbles is a little convoluted — it appears to at least involve Cook and visual artist George Michael Brower.

In addition to the Pobbles EP, PC Music has announced a series of 10th anniversary shows that will take place in October. There will be two in New York City called OH YEAH and OH YEAH 2, which will take place on September 22 and 23. There’s one in Los Angeles on September 29 called BRONZE, and then one on Halloween in London called POP CRYPT. Lineups have not been announced yet. More details here.