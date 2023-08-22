Sky Ferreira is having a hell of a time releasing new music these days — to the point where fans paid for a “Free Sky Ferreira” digital billboard in Times Square last week — but her acting career isn’t suffering from the same issues. Ferreira has previously acted in films like The Green Inferno, Baby Driver, and Lords Of Chaos, and now she’s appearing alongside Justin Timberlake, another pop artist with a very different career trajectory, in the new Netflix crime thriller Reptile.

Reptile is the first feature film from Grant Singer, a director who’s best known for making dark, absorbing music videos for artists like the Weeknd, Lorde, Ariel Pink, and, yes, Sky Ferreira. (Singer directed six clips for Ferreira, including “Everything Is Embarrassing” and “I Blame Myself.”) Singer also co-wrote the screenplay for Reptile, which looks to be a grisly murder mystery in which a whole lot of people are suspects in a woman’s murder.

In Reptile, Benicio Del Toro, who co-wrote the script with Grant Singer and fellow music-video director Benjamin Brewer, plays the detective investigating the murder. Justin Timberlake, the victim’s husband, seems to be the film’s co-lead, while Sky Ferreira has a more minor supporting role. The cast also includes actors like Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt, and Eric Bogosian. I will definitely watch this movie! Check out the trailer below.

Reptile is on Netflix 10/6.