Noname Announces Sundial Tour

Noname is about to head out on her first tour in four years in support of Sundial, her first album in five years. The tour launches in October in her native Chicago and wraps up just over a month later in Portland. Check out the itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:

10/11 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

10/12 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

10/13 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave – Mainroom

10/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

10/19 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

10/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/13 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/24 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

10/25 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

10/27 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall – 1884 Lounge

10/29 – Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco

10/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

11/01 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic New Orleans

11/02 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues – Cambridge Room

11/03 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

11/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/07 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

11/08 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theatre

11/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

11/13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

11/15 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater