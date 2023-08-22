Noname Announces Sundial Tour
Noname is about to head out on her first tour in four years in support of Sundial, her first album in five years. The tour launches in October in her native Chicago and wraps up just over a month later in Portland. Check out the itinerary below.
TOUR DATES:
10/11 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre
10/12 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
10/13 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
10/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave – Mainroom
10/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
10/19 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
10/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
10/13 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
10/24 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
10/25 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
10/27 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall – 1884 Lounge
10/29 – Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco
10/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
11/01 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic New Orleans
11/02 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues – Cambridge Room
11/03 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
11/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
11/07 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
11/08 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theatre
11/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
11/13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
11/15 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater