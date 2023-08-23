Long-running New York alterna-metal institution Helmet is probably still most famous for being the band who kicked off a huge major-label bidding war during the post-Nirvana gold rush, but they’re still going strong. Last year, Page Hamilton and friends toured with fellow ’90s survivors Clutch and Quicksand. Now, Helmet are getting ready to hit the road with Soul Blind, a band who takes obvious inspiration from their era, and they’ve also just unveiled plans to release their first new album in seven years.

This fall, Helmet will release Left, the follow-up to 2016’s Dead To The World. Lead single “Holiday,” the LP’s opening track, shows that the Helmet sound hasn’t really changed over the years. The band alternates between neck-snapping metallic riffage and grand, seasick melodies, and Page Hamilton gets in a squalling guitar solo. Below, check out the “Holiday” video and the Left tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Holiday”

02 “Gun Fluf”

03 “NYC Tough Guy”

04 “Make-Up”

05 “Big Shot”

06 “Bombastic”

07 “Reprise”

08 “Dislocated”

09 “Tell Me Again”

10 “Powder Puff”

11 “Resolution”

Left is out 11/10 on earMUSIC.