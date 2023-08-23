Korn’s Brian “Head” Welch Stars In Local Furniture Store Commercial
Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch appeared in a commercial for Furniture City, a furniture store in his hometown of Bakersfield, California. Though Welch is based in Nashville these days, he clearly had some fun recording a tour of the local store, lounging on a king size bed and taking a tour of the gallery, which includes an impressively large lighting fixture. Here’s the video, which was shared on Furniture City’s social media: