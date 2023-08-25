What, did you think Taylor Swift was just gonna go away now that the Eras Tour wrapped up its first American leg? Swift played her first international Eras show Thursday night at Foro Sol in Mexico City, which means she found more songs to uniquely add to the setlist. In this case, they were both live debuts. Thurday’s surprise songs section featured her first-ever performance of “I Forgot That You Existed” from Lover (on acoustic guitar) and “Sweet Nothing” from Midnights (on piano). Check out footage of both performances below.