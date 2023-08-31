1234Fest Canceled For Both Denver And Philly

1234Fest, a Live Nation punk event conceived and curated by the members of Jawbreaker, has been canceled in Denver and Philadelphia. The fest was slated to feature performers Rise Against, Rancid, Jawbreaker, Descendents, Pussy Riot, and Dillinger Four, and it was planned to take place in Denver on September 9 at the Junkyard, and then in Camden, New Jersey, on September 23 at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Jawbreaker wrote: “We are gutted by the cancellation of 1234Fest. It was beyond our control. Denver & Philadelphia, we are going to make it up to you the only way we know how. Check back here tomorrow at 11 AM for details. – Jawbreaker”

Guess you’d better do as they say and check back tomorrow.