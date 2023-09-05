Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves’ “I Remember Everything” Debuts At #1

Zach Bryan just earned his first #1 album and first #1 single — and because the hit is a Kacey Musgraves collab, she too has also topped the Hot 100 for the first time.

First, the numbers on Bryan’s #1 album: The upstart alt-country star’s self-titled LP tops the Billboard 200 this week with 200,000 equivalent album units, which Billboard calls the most for a rock album in four years. Honestly, classifying Bryan as a rock artist makes as much sense as country, though they’re also saying his 181,000 streaming equivalent albums (derived from 233.09 million on-demand track streams) represent the fifth-best streaming week ever for a country album, so I guess we’re letting him keep a foot in both genres.

Perhaps more notably, Bryan and Musgraves — two of the best country artists working today — have each reached the summit of the Hot 100 for the first time. Their duet “I Remember Everything,” the biggest breakout hit from Zach Bryan, becomes the fourth straight country song to occupy the #1 spot, continuing an unprecedented run of chart success for the genre this summer. Luke Combs’ cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” remains at #2, so there’s a chance we could get five straight country #1s, though Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” will reportedly challenge for the top spot next week.

“I Remember Everything” is Bryan’s second top-10 hit after “Something In The Orange” peaked at #10 last year. Musgraves previously peaked at #60 with “Follow Your Arrow,” unless you count her appearance on the 2016 all-star single “Forever Country,” a #21 hit. Per Billboard, “I Remember Everything” is the first song to top the Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts. It’s the 24th song to top both the Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs.