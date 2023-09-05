Gladie – “Chaos Reigns”

Gladie – “Chaos Reigns”

We were big fans of Don’t Know What You’re In Until You’re Out, the 2022 Gladie LP that centered on singer-guitarist Augusta Koch’s journey toward sobriety. Today the Philly band is back with a new single that continues that record’s standard of excellence. Written with AJJ’s Sean Bonnette, “Chaos Reigns” is a hard-charging rocker about learning to roll with the cruel randomness of life by clinging to the people you love. The song flows forward with some serious momentum, and its well-scripted lyrics build to this refrain: “Fear is nipping at our heels again/ Do we run away from it, or greet it as a friend?”

Watch a video for “Chaos Reigns” below.

