We are big Wild Pink fans around here, so news of a new John Ross band was extremely welcome. As heard on debut single “Dodge Street,” Lilts finds Ross in collaboration with singer-songwriter Laura Wolf. On today’s new song “Waiting Around” — the title track from Lilts’ debut EP — their mind-meld results in gorgeous music that’s a little bit folk-rock, a little bit shoegaze, and a little bit slowcore. Imagine if Mazzy Star sounded closer to Slow Pulp and you’d be in the ballpark.

Wolf shared this context for the song: “I had this scene in my head of being a wallflower at a party. Dizzy with relief of being on the outskirts but also craving and being disappointed by the lack of connection. As the lyrics grew, the story became much more about self-worth in the face of setbacks and feeling small.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Dodge Street”

02 “Kiss Your Face”

03 “Too Late”

04 “Waiting Around”

Waiting Around is out 10/13 on Better Company.