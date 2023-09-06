At the top of the year, the Australian band Civic released their second album, Taken By Force, and they’re about to head out on a North American tour for the first time. To celebrate, they’re sharing a new one-off single called “Hourglass.” “Off the back of Taken By Force we wanted to create something new, an evolution of sound for us,” the band’s Jim McCullough said in a statement.

“We’d dropped down to a 4 piece so already Lewis had more space to come through with his guitar parts, be more experimental, less chaotic; more defined,” he continued. “Lyrically I am touching on aspects of change, more specifically the process during change. Going through some kind of shit and sediment and coming out the other side; a hopeful development of a refined version. We start again.”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

09/29 Memphis, TN @ Gonerfest

10/01 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

10/03 Birmingham, AL @ LCY

10/04 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

10/05 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

10/06 Baltimore, MD @ Metro Baltimore

10/07 New York, NY @ Zone One

10/08 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas

10/10 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

10/11 Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

10/12 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

10/13 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

10/14 Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

10/15 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

10/17 Seattle, WA @ Barboza

10/18 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

10/20 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

10/21 Los Angeles, CA @ Knitting Factory

10/22 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

10/24 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

10/25 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

10/27 Austin, TX @ LEVITATION

“Hourglass” is out now via ATO.