Civic – “Hourglass”
At the top of the year, the Australian band Civic released their second album, Taken By Force, and they’re about to head out on a North American tour for the first time. To celebrate, they’re sharing a new one-off single called “Hourglass.” “Off the back of Taken By Force we wanted to create something new, an evolution of sound for us,” the band’s Jim McCullough said in a statement.
“We’d dropped down to a 4 piece so already Lewis had more space to come through with his guitar parts, be more experimental, less chaotic; more defined,” he continued. “Lyrically I am touching on aspects of change, more specifically the process during change. Going through some kind of shit and sediment and coming out the other side; a hopeful development of a refined version. We start again.”
Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
09/29 Memphis, TN @ Gonerfest
10/01 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
10/03 Birmingham, AL @ LCY
10/04 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
10/05 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook
10/06 Baltimore, MD @ Metro Baltimore
10/07 New York, NY @ Zone One
10/08 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas
10/10 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
10/11 Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
10/12 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
10/13 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
10/14 Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive
10/15 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
10/17 Seattle, WA @ Barboza
10/18 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
10/20 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
10/21 Los Angeles, CA @ Knitting Factory
10/22 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
10/24 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
10/25 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
10/27 Austin, TX @ LEVITATION
“Hourglass” is out now via ATO.