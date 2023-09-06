MSPAINT, the breakout synth-powered weird-punk Band To Watch from Mississippi, have remixed “Haunted House” by PONY, one of the best pop-rock acts in the underground. Almost every remix is a huge waste of time, but given our affection for both artists, this one passes the interest threshold. DeeDee and pals have significantly altered the fiber of “Haunted House”; on PONY’s Velveteen album, the song was a straightforward midtempo grunge-pop gem, but the MSPAINT remix submerges it into some strange liquid space. Hear both versions of the track below.

<a href="https://ponytheband.ca/track/haunted-house-remix-feat-mspaint">Haunted House (Remix) Feat. MSPAINT by PONY</a>