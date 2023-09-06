The London slowcore band deathcrash released their sophomore album Less in March. Now we’re getting more of Less. The band has announced an expanded deluxe edition of the album called Less+ and shared two bonus tracks, “Hits” and “Tens.” Both songs are instrumentals, which really brings out the post-rock elements in deathcrash’s sound. Less+ will close out with a run of remixes by artists including Mandy, Indiana and Water From Your Eyes.

A message from the band:

During the process of making Less we slowly took apart the boundaries that we had originally outlined as essential for the record. It expanded outwards past the pure slow release we intended to make, and touched other aspects of music we were enjoying at the time. Nevertheless, what remained from the Less manifesto was the title and the desire to release the antithesis of Return.

Two further tracks had initially been planned for the album, one of which was recorded in Scotland, and the other in London. During the many hours we had to sit and talk while recording, a decision was made for “Hits” and “Tens” to not be included on Less. They were instead pressed as b-sides for those that bought the “Empty Heavy” 12″. These tracks are in the manner of our previous Home Demos and songs for m i-iv, and contain what is left of Less from those early writing sessions in March 2022.

It is with a joy in irony that we can now release them as part of an extended, deluxe version of the record that will be called Less+.

Accompanying these songs will be a series of remixes from other artists we admire, who have lovingly reimagined deathcrash into new forms we have yet to discover ourselves.