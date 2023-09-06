It’s been four years since Marika Hackman’s last album, Any Human Friend, which we deemed our Album Of The Week when it came out. Today, she’s back with her first new single since then, the skittering and expansive “No Caffeine,” which chugs along with the ways that Hackman tries to keep herself distracted: “Occupy your mind/ Don’t stay home/ Talk to all your friends/ But don’t look at your phone/ Scream into a bag/ Try to turn your brain off.” Hackman co-directed the track’s music video with Natàlia Pagès Geli. Watch and listen below.

“No Caffeine” is out now via Chrysalis Records.