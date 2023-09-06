Hot Boys Rapper B.G. Released After A Decade In Prison

B.G., a founding member of the ’90s rap group Hot Boys, was released from prison on Tuesday after more than a decade, as Billboard reports. The rapper, real name Christopher Dorsey, was arrested in November 2009 during a traffic stop; in 2012, he was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for gun possession and witness tampering.

“After 12 winters and 13 summers, I see the end zone. It’s my last #Birthday being buried alive,” B.G. wrote on Instagram this past weekend before his release. “This year I’m celebrating the whole Virgo cycle, matter of fact, from this year forward I’m living and celebrating like everyday is #MyBIRTHDAY.”

B.G. was part of Hot Boys alongside Lil Wayne, Juvenile, and Turk — the group formed in New Orleans in 1997. They made their first on-record appearance together on B.G.’s 1997 album It’s All On U, Vol. 1. Their debut album Get It How U Live! came out later that year on Cash Money Records. They reached their commercial peak with 1999’s Guerrilla Warfare, which featured the singles “I Need A Hot Girl” and “We On Fire.” While B.G. was in prison, Lil Wayne reunited Hot Boys on two occasions, in 2015 and 2017.

“The main focus, is to stay focused,” B.G. continued in his Instagram post. “I’m not letting nobody rob me of my productivity, prosperity, positivity and peace of mind. My dreams then got bigger and my vision is clearer. 13 years was more then enough time for me to change the reckless path I was on.”